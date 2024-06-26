Glasgow is quickly becoming one of the hottest new filming locations in the UK, as more and more films are deciding to shoot in the city, we decided we would look back at some of the biggest films and television series to shoot in the city and share the scenes with their filming locations.

Glasgow has the largest concentration of TV, film and broadcast activity in Scotland. It’s home to BBC Scotland HQ, STV HQ, Channel 4 Nations and Regions Service and the state of the art studio facility, BBC Studioworks.

The Glasgow Film Office supports many productions shooting in the city with crew, post-production, road closures and traffic management, and location scouting.

Bollywood films have been shooting in the city for years, but now more and more Hollywood productions find themselves in the city. This is thanks to the booming independent film sector propped up by institutions like the Glasgow Film Theatre and Festival, and the massive investment into facilities for filming and supply infrastructure.

Take a look below as we explore the biggest films and television series to shoot in Glasgow, and the filming locations the scenes were shot in!

1 . Necropolis - The Batman (2022) Glimpses of Glasgow, including the Necropolis can be seen in The Batman, which sees Robert Pattinson take up the title role.Photo: Warner Brothers

2 . St Vincent Street - Patrick Melrose The Sky Atlantic series Patrcik Melrose with Benedict Cumberbatch filmed extensively in Glasgow including Cochrane Street and St Vincent Street. | Contributed

3 . George Street - World War Z Brad Pitt zombie flick World War Z filmed in Glasgow - mostly around George Square and George Street. | Contributed

4 . The Flash Batman returned to Glasgow for The Flash, filmed in 2021 and released in 2023, where he raced through George Square on the bat bike in a dramatic chase scene. | Contributed