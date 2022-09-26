A lawyer believes a compensation claim brought against Celtic should focus on whether the club should be held “responsible” for former youth players being sexually abused.

Advocate Preston Lloyd told judge Lord Arthurson on Monday (26 September) that proceedings should focus on whether the club itself was liable for the historical abuse of former Celtic Boys Club players.

Mr Lloyd is acting for more than 20 former players of the youth side, who cannot be named for legal reasons. They are seeking compensation from the current Scottish Premiership champions.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They claim that bosses at the Parkhead club didn’t do enough to stop them from being abused during their time playing for sides at the boys club during the 1970s and 1980s.

Lawyers for Celtic believe the matter shouldn’t proceed. The court has heard the club believes that it wouldn’t get a “fair hearing”.

This is because documents which would be key to their case that they boys club and Celtic FC were different entities were missing.

Boys Club abuse survivors have been given the go-ahead to sue Celtic FC.

On Monday, Mr Lloyd addressed the virtual hearing at the Court of Session alongside Roddy Dunlop KC, the Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, who is acting for Celtic.

Mr Lloyd said: “So far as looking further down the line is concerned my lord, the position is that a proof on limitation issues alone is something of an impossibility and the better course would be to have a proof on issues of control and whether or not it is fair for Celtic to be made liable.

“At any such proof the defenders can make their plea on the limitation issues but as the Dean of Faculty has indicated that today is perhaps not the day for a full discussion in relation to that if parties are agreed on a period of adjustment.”

An estimated 25 victims of historical abuse at Celtic Boys Club have come to mount the "super case" using new powers under Scottish law. Lawyers for the men are hoping more former Boys Club players will come forward.

They have brought “group proceedings” against Celtic FC PLC - the procedure is similar to US class action style litigations.

At a previous hearing, Ian Mackay KC succeeded in winning permission from Lord Arthurson for the matter to proceed in court.

Mr Mackay said that evidence showed the two entities were connected - a claim denied by the Hoops.

Mr Mackay said: “Celtic Boys Club was intimately connected to Celtic Football Club - it was branded as being closely connected to Celtic Football Club.

“Players played in Celtic strips and wore blazers which were virtually identical to those worn by Celtic FC players.

“Football kit, holdalls and training gear were provided by Celtic Football Club.

Celtic’s lawyer Roddy Dunlop KC told Lord Arthurson that the action shouldn’t be allowed to proceed.

He said his clients believed they wouldn’t get a “fair trial” because documents which would be key to their case that they boys club and Celtic FC were different entities were missing.

On Monday, both lawyers asked for further time to prepare their cases.

Lord Arthurson agreed and fixed a future procedural hearing to take place in the matter on December 19 2022.