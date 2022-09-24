All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the international break nears conclusion.

We are now just a week away from the Scottish Premiership starting back up.

Rangers managed to make up ground just before the start of the international break amid an under-par start.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Celtic suffered defeat to St Mirren to slip up for the first time, while Rangers saw off Dundee United to cut the gap to just two points.

It will be interesting to see how the title race develops in a long run of fixtures ahead of the World Cup break.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Ibrox and Parkhead.

Postecoglou offer

Celtic are said to be lining up a big offer for managerAnge Postecoglou in a bid to keep him around.

Postecoglou has done an excellent job at Parkhead, winning the title last season, and he was reportedly eyed by Brighton after Graham Potter left for Chelsea.

That reported interest seems to have served as a wake-up call for Celtic, who are now said to be looking to wrap their boss up long-term.

According to Football Insider, the Bhoys are now preparing a ‘huge’ offer to keep Postercoglou from making a move to the Premier League or elsewhere.

Delph move doubted

Rangers’ reported move to sign free agent Fabian Delph has been doubted by Former Aston Villa star turned pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

“I think it all depends on what Delph is thinking about doing. He’s had an amazing career, won trophies,” he said.

“If he wants to move his family to Scotland and continue playing there, then maybe.

“But it’s hard to judge because I know he’s a big family man and his kids will be in Manchester settled.

“It will all depend on what Rangers offer him and the package.

“I’m sure, knowing him, that Delph will still want to carry on playing football. He’s an athlete and I’m sure he’ll want to carry on.