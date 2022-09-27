Cereal bar opens for one day only in Glasgow’s west end

The popular west-end coffee shop will become a cereal bar for the day in support of the upcoming launch of a Glaswegian broadband provider.

One of Glasgow’s most popular coffee shops will be transformed into the west end’s first-ever cereal bar to tease the upcoming launch of pioneering software-based broadband provider Brillband.

Brillband will take over Black Pine Coffee Co – in the city’s trendy Kelvinbridge – for one day only (Tuesday, September 27), offering the cereal lovers bowls of the brand’s own cereal Brillbytes (full fibre in every byte), as well as coffee and WiFi all day absolutely free of charge.

Brillband this week announced its sponsorship of United Rugby Championship side Glasgow Warriors, with Scotland star Zander Fagerson set to make a special appearance at the Brillbeans pop-up from 12pm-12:30pm.

The Brillbeans cafe is on Great Western Road, recently named the UK’s coolest street, and the third coolest in the world by Time Out Magazine, and Brillband hopes the addition of a cereal bar – even for one day – may tip the balance next time round.

Duncan Di Biase, founder of Brillband, said: “Brillband is all about connection, and we’re inviting everybody to come along to the Brillbeans for one day to enjoy free coffee, free cereal, and of course free WIFI all on us in a brilliant environment to work, chat, and connect with new people.

“Great Western Road is officially the third coolest street in the world, and who knows, perhaps Brillbeans will provide the extra oomph it needs to tip the balance next time round!

“We’re proud to be officially backing the Warriors, and it’s great to have their weight behind the Brillband movement. Hopefully a caffeine boost and Brillbyte injection will help give them an extra boost this week.”

The Brillbeans concept is the latest stunt from the Brillband team, who earlier this summer gave out free ice cream to the Glasgow public on the hottest day of the year, as well as announcing their three-year sponsorship of the Warriors.

Households across Glasgow and Renfrewshire can save more than £100 on their broadband by signing up to a pioneering trial by Brillband , the company behind the ‘world’s first’ app-based broadband technology, which launches next month.

The waiting list to join the three-month trial is open, and already hundreds of people have added their name in hope of testing the groundbreaking tech, which will enable consumers to control their connection to the 1GB, full-fibre service from their mobile phone or tablet device.