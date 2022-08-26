It’s time to celebrate, as a Glasgow street has been named as one of the world’s coolest by a popular travel website.

Time Out has ranked a road in Glasgow among the top three “coolest streets” in the world.

A stretch of Great Western Road between St George’s Cross and the Botanic Gardens came in third out of 33 on the popular travel website’s list of ‘The Coolest Streets in the World 2022’.

The ranking was compiled based on an annual survey of over 20,000 global city residents who were asked to suggest their city’s coolest street.

Time Out ‘s global network of local editors then filtered the selections down to the final ranking, taking into account food, fun, culture and community vibes.

A Glasgow road has been named as one of the coolest streets in the world by Time Out

Malcolm Jack, Time Out writer in Glasgow, said: “When the sun sets down the tree-lined barrel of Great Western Road in summertime, it feels like anything is possible.

“Glasgow’s historic western approach road cuts a nearly 18-mile-long straight line all the way from the edge of the Trossachs to the city centre.

“But it’s the top bit between St George’s Cross and the Botanic Gardens – abuzz morning through night with all from latte-sipping mums and dads to students and full-on hipsters – where all the good stuff happens.”

Here is everything you need to know about the list that includes famous cities in the world.

The Coolest Street in the World 2022 top 10

Rue Wellington in Montreal has been ranked the coolest street in the world this year, edging out Melbourne’s Gertrude Street at number two.

The full list of top 10 coolest streets in the world is:

Rue Wellington, Montreal Gertrude Street, Melbourne Great Western Road, Glasgow Yongkang Street, Taipei Værnedamsvej, Copenhagen Karangahape Road, Auckland Tai Ping Shan Street, Hong Kong Yaowarat Road, Bangkok Oranienstrasse, Berlin Hayes Street, San Francisco

You can find the full list of The World’s Coolest Streets 2022 on the Time Out website .

What can you find on Great Western Road in Glasgow?

According to Time Out , Great Western Road has everything, no matter how deep or shallow your wallet is.

Cheap pizza, riverside craft beers, and sweaty basement gigs are just a few of the appealing attractions in the area that has earned its high ranking.

For instance, its thrift shopping at Glasgow Vintage Co has been proven popular among bargain hunters.

Meanwhile, local favourite restaurant Inn Deep that serves a great choice of craft beers with other delicious meals was also mentioned.

And one of the reasons you need to visit the area is Hug & Pint , where you can have a drink with a variety of Thai food while listening to your favourite band.

If a full course meal you’re after, you can never go wrong with Michelin Star decorated Cail Bruich (if you have money to spare, that is) for some high-end delights.

But worry not as there’s always another choice for people who are on the ‘cheap’ side as Great Western Road is also a place for Glasgow’s best chips ‘n’ cheese at Philadelphia , which only costs you less than £4.

Who was the previous winner of The World’s Coolest Streets 2022?

This is the second year that Time Out has published their list of the Coolest Streets in the World.