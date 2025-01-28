Changes coming to Glasgow Central Station departure boards
Scotrail have shared their intention to change how departures are displayed in the main terminal in Glasgow Central Station.
Announced today, January 28, departures from Glasgow Central Station will be removed 90 seconds before departure rather than the current 60 seconds.
The justification for this is that they believe it well help ‘prevent falls’ as people run to catch a train.
A ScotRail spokesperson said: "We're making some changes to the departure boards at Glasgow Central.
"From today, train information on display will be removed 90 seconds before departure, instead of the current 60 seconds.
"This change will help prevent falls as people run to catch a service."
