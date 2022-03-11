Charitable trust could take over the running of A-listed Langside Hall

Talks are set to begin on a lease which would see a charitable trust take over the running of the A-listed Langside Hall.

The Langside Hall Trust, a registered charity, wants to run a “commercially viable” community hub, offering a theatre and performance space as well as a venue for hire.

Council officials have reported the Hall is in need of “total renovation” and the trust would apply for funding for the refurbishment.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow councillors are recommended to approve the start of negotiations between council staff and the trust when they meet on Thursday.

The deal would be part of the People Make Glasgow Communities programme, a council scheme where community groups and third sector bodies can “express an interest” in local venues.

Langside Hall was originally built in 1847 as the National Bank of Scotland and was moved brick by brick to its current location on Langside Avenue in 1903.

Currently, Glasgow Life, which runs culture and leisure services for the council, has a 25-year lease for the building, which began in 2007.

It was closed for maintenance in 2017 but had been available for hire before then, with rooms used for fairs, exhibitions, concerts, parties and weddings.

“The Hall, however, remains closed and is in need of total renovation”, a council report stated.

Set up in 2013, the Langside Hall Trust, made up of more than 400 local people, has developed partnerships with South Side-based organisations, such as Southside Fringe, Glad Cafe and South Glasgow Heritage and Environmental Trust.

The council report added: “It has the support of local community council and area partnerships, several community groups and the Shawlands Business Improvement District manager.

“The Trust intends to operate and manage a commercially viable community space, supported by income generating and commercial activities.”

It is understood the Hall would have “three streams of activity”. A social programme, with cultural and wellbeing activities, a venue for theatre and other performance events and a “traditional role” as a space for hire by the community, including for weddings.

The Langside Hall Trust intends to apply for funding to refurbish the hall from a number of sources,including the Lottery Heritage Fund, the UK and Scottish Governments and Glasgow City Council, the report added.

Trust members have developed a business plan and a design for the Hall’s renovation, which the council believes is a “comprehensive proposal for the use of a local heritage building that is currently not being utilised”.

A feasibility study was set up by the trust in October 2020, with Glasgow-based Hoskin Architects appointed to lead a team of consultants, including culture and heritage-focused Jura Consultants.

Design options and a questionnaire were then shared with the public in February last year.

Speaking at a council meeting in late 2020, Kevin Kane, chair of the trust, said: “It’ll be a venue for theatre, for film, for dance and music.