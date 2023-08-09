Cheese and Crackers: Two old rats abandoned in Airdrie park looking for new home

Cheese and Crackers were found abandoned in their cage - but were saved by the Scottish SPCA

The Scottish SPCA are caring for two elderly rats after they were found abandoned in a cage in a park in Airdrie.

The animals were handed in to our Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre on 25 July by a member of the public. They have been named Crackers and Cheese by the team at the centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scottish SPCA rehabilitation operations lead, Rachael Maclean, said, “The two rats are male and estimated to be quite elderly.

“One of the rats is brown and the other is cream coloured. Both of them had patches of fur missing when they arrived.

“We appreciate that times are tough for a lot of people but this is not the correct way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“Thankfully the rats were found in time and they are now receiving the care they need.