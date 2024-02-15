Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vibrant display of cultural celebration is coming to George Square this weekend as part of celebrations marking the start of the Chinese New Year. The event, which is open to the public, will take place this Sunday February 18 2024 starting at noon in George Square. Celebrations marking the Year of The Dragon will include colourful and vibrant performances including Dragon and Lion Dancers, the Neilston and District Pipe Band and a colourful parade. This will be followed by a traditional lion dance and eye-dotting ceremony which will open proceedings leading into the City Chambers for a ticketed event. This year's celebrations are also being marked by the ‘lighting up in red’ of a number of landmarks including Clyde Arc, Stockingfield Bridge, Glasgow University (south building), Falkirk Wheel and Kelpies. Red is a traditional colour for the festival signifying good fortune, luck, vitality, celebration and prosperity.

Andy Chung, Chair of Chinese Cultural and Welfare Society Scotland (CCWSS), said: “I would like to thank Glasgow City Council, ng homes, Allied Vehicles Ltd, Arnold Clark, University of Glasgow, Confucius Institute and other supporters for their help in bringing this important event once again in this city where ‘People Make Glasgow’. Kung Hei Fat Choi – Happy New Year.”

The Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is one of the most important festival events in the Chinese calendar. The Lunar Year 2024 celebrates the Year of the Dragon and lasts for 15 days from 10th February and concludes on 24th February with the Lantern Festival. The Year of the Dragon is said to symbolise power, nobility, honour, luck and success and is seen as very important in bringing about positive opportunities and changes.

The University of Glasgow - alongside other Glasgow landmarks - will be lit up red to celebrate Chinese New Year.