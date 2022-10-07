Here are all the temporary jobs available at Royal Mail in Glasgow this Christmas season.

If you’re looking for something to do and a way to make money this Christmas, look no further than Royal Mail as they have seasonal jobs available in Glasgow.

Royal Mail is hiring Seasonal Mail Sorters who will play a crucial role ensuring packages, letters, and gifts reach their final destinations in time for Christmas.

There are currently only two positions listed in Glasgow, but multiple vacancies need to be filled. The salary for Seasonal Mail Sorters starts at £12.99 per hour and increases if you work overnight shifts.

So what seasonal employment opportunities are available at Royal Mail ? Detailed job descriptions and salary information are provided below.

Royal Mail is hiring Seasonal Mail Sorters who will play a crucial role ensuring packages, letters, and gifts reach their final destinations in time for Christmas.

Jobs available at the Royal Mail in Glasgow this Christmas

Advertisement

Seasonal Mail Sorters

Location: Glasgow Mail Centre

Salary: £12.99 per hour (2pm to 10pm),

£14.49 per hour (10pm to 6am).

Find out more about the role on Royal Mail’s website.

Seasonal Mail Sorters

Advertisement

Location: Prestwick Airport, Glasgow

Salary: £12.99 per hour (2pm - 10pm Monday to Saturday)

£14.49 per hour (10pm - 6am Monday to Saturday)

£11.99 per hour (6am to 2pm Monday to Saturday)

£14.99 per hour to £16.99 per hour (depending on shift Sundays)

Find out more about the role on Royal Mail’s website.

Advertisement

What are the job descriptions for these roles?

Able to work in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines

Demonstrate flexibility and be happy to switch between various tasks during a shift

Able to push trolleys (up to 250kgs) and lift and move mail bags (up to 11kg)

Comfortably able to stand for long periods

No work experience with Royal Mail needed but experience in a warehouse of sorting work is a plus.

How to apply to be a Royal Mail Seasonal Mail Sorter this Christmas

To apply to be a seasonal Royal Mail worker, visit the Royal Mail website and click apply.