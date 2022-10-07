Christmas jobs in Glasgow: Royal Mail seasonal jobs that you can apply for right now, how much you could earn
Here are all the temporary jobs available at Royal Mail in Glasgow this Christmas season.
If you’re looking for something to do and a way to make money this Christmas, look no further than Royal Mail as they have seasonal jobs available in Glasgow.
Royal Mail is hiring Seasonal Mail Sorters who will play a crucial role ensuring packages, letters, and gifts reach their final destinations in time for Christmas.
There are currently only two positions listed in Glasgow, but multiple vacancies need to be filled. The salary for Seasonal Mail Sorters starts at £12.99 per hour and increases if you work overnight shifts.
So what seasonal employment opportunities are available at Royal Mail? Detailed job descriptions and salary information are provided below.
Jobs available at the Royal Mail in Glasgow this Christmas
Seasonal Mail Sorters
Location: Glasgow Mail Centre
Salary: £12.99 per hour (2pm to 10pm),
£14.49 per hour (10pm to 6am).
Find out more about the role on Royal Mail’s website.
Seasonal Mail Sorters
Location: Prestwick Airport, Glasgow
Salary: £12.99 per hour (2pm - 10pm Monday to Saturday)
£14.49 per hour (10pm - 6am Monday to Saturday)
£11.99 per hour (6am to 2pm Monday to Saturday)
£14.99 per hour to £16.99 per hour (depending on shift Sundays)
Find out more about the role on Royal Mail’s website.
What are the job descriptions for these roles?
- Able to work in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines
- Demonstrate flexibility and be happy to switch between various tasks during a shift
- Able to push trolleys (up to 250kgs) and lift and move mail bags (up to 11kg)
- Comfortably able to stand for long periods
- No work experience with Royal Mail needed but experience in a warehouse of sorting work is a plus.
How to apply to be a Royal Mail Seasonal Mail Sorter this Christmas
To apply to be a seasonal Royal Mail worker, visit the Royal Mail website and click apply.
The application form will ask you to provide information about yourself as well as your right to work status, plus you’ll need to list your preferred shift patterns in order of preference.