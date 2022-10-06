Silverburn will be hosting their annual jobs fair, hiring seasonal, full-time, and part-time staff.

Numerous retail and hospitality brands at Silverburn, one of Glasgow’s largest retail, hospitality, and leisure destinations, are currently hiring through their annual jobs fair, with more than 100 new jobs up for grabs.

The jobs fair takes place on October 14 and will be held in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). The shopping centre will showcase an array of full and part-time positions available. A diverse range of roles within retail and hospitality will be highlighted, including roles within Silverburn Headquarters.

Leading retailers including Marks & Spencer, Ernest Jones and Schuh will attend the fair, along with a slew of newcomers to the centre.

The positions come as the centre gears up for a busy festive period - the first Christmas with no COVID-19 restrictions since 2019.

David Pierotti, general manager at Silverburn said: “This jobs fair represents a wealth of opportunities for people to begin a long and fulfilling career in retail and hospitality.

“I started working in retail as a teenager. What began as a summer job grew into a successful career, working my way from being a Saturday boy in Burtons on Paisley High Street to managing leading retail and leisure destinations.

“I would advise anyone considering a job in retail to attend. It might just be a part-time job while you study or something that fits in with your childcare needs, but you never know where it’s going to go.”