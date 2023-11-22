Christmas Markets set to launch in West End this weekend

Vinicombe Street will be transformed into a festive wonderland this weekend

Vinicombe Street is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland with stalls and festive live musical performances from local bands, choirs and buskers.

Presenter and DJ Josie Smith will be joined by Bella Beatson, the mascot from the Beatson Cancer Charity, to light up the Christmas tree at 5.30pm. Performers include talented vocalist Sabrina Mandulu and country band, Rose Swan & Rex Hopper.

Shoppers can browse the festive market for the perfect gifts and enjoy delicious food and drinks. Stallholders are Janet & John, Ziri, The Alchemy Experiment, Black Cat Alternative, Taste Spain, Hillhead Bookclub, Papyrus, Hairy Paws and Trios.

In Ruthven Lane, the kids can enjoy free face-painting provided by Fab ‘n’ Funky Faces. Let their imaginations run wild. Be a penguin, a reindeer or even the Grinch!

While you’re there, why not discover the many hidden gems in the surrounding streets, finishing at Ruthven Mews Arcade. From beautiful jewellery to antiques, you’ll find something for everyone in the surrounding shops. The whole of Byres Road will be bustling with stores offering festive offers and treats.

Beatson Cancer Charity’s community fundraising manager, Maisie McCormick said: “Beatson Cancer Charity is delighted to be working in partnership again with Visit West End, the Byres Road and Lanes Bid.

“Our mascot Bella Beatson will be making a star appearance to turn on the Christmas Lights and our fantastic team of volunteers will be doing collections throughout the day and selling Christmas cards.