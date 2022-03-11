City Deal contracts create more than 250 news jobs and apprenticeships

More than 250 new jobs and employment opportunities are being created across Glasgow through a number of City Deal contracts.

Glasgow City Deal contractors have committed to more than 70 apprenticeship positions and 170 new entrant positions, the majority of which will be aimed at young people.

Of these, 60 apprenticeships have already been delivered or are currently underway, more than 300 work experience placements or workplace visits have taken place, and over 150 people have been supported to gain new skills and training qualifications.

Over 120 residents from priority groups have already secured new entrant, graduate or new start apprenticeship opportunities.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet and Leader of Glasgow City Council said: “Our City Deal has a critical role in helping to protect the Region’s jobs and uplift its economy.

“Local people are already benefiting from employment and training opportunities with more than 90 careers events held and 180 work experience placements carried out by City Deal contractors so far.

“By investing in skills and employment, we are investing in our region’s future and helping to secure a strong, inclusive and sustainable economy.”

Over its lifetime the City Deal is set to create 29,000 new jobs across the region, in addition to 15,000 temporary jobs during the construction period and it will support 5500 unemployed people back into work.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: “Providing skills and training opportunities is essential to delivering prosperity for everyone.

“The UK Government is investing £523 million in the Glasgow City Region Deal to support the creation of thousands of jobs and build ambitious infrastructure improvements to level up communities.”

The Glasgow City Region Sustainable Procurement Strategy, published in 2021, commits all suppliers delivering City Deal contracts to a range of community benefits relevant to their contract.

These community benefit requirements include encouraging the creation of fair, quality job opportunities for residents in the Region through targeted employment and training initiatives, educational support, vocational training, third sector and voluntary sector initiatives, environmental work, and supply chain development activity.

Scottish Government Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “I am pleased this investment is being used to provide employment opportunities for young people because inclusive growth does not happen by accident.

“We know young people in Glasgow have been badly affected by the pandemic and are determined to do everything we can to support them, including using existing commitments like careers events and vocational training qualifications in this targeted way.