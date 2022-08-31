The space inside the art-deco Beresford Hotel needs some serious investment from the right buyer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After announcing their failure to launch a 1930s style restaurant and bar back in June, the Beresford Lounge on Sauchiehall Street has been listed for sale online.

The art deco-style space is up for a freehold price of £800,000, or from a yearly lease of £60,000 per year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The could-be restaurant occupies western ground floor corner of the iconic Beresford building, which was a former hotel built in 1938. It became a category B listed building as well as one of the city’s most notable examples of art-deco architecture.

Often referred to as Glasgow’s first skyscraper, the building originally served as a hotel, before being converted to student accommodation in 1964, which it operated as until it closed in 2004. It was thereafter converted to 121 private flats in 2008.

Both a section of the ground floor and basement are up for sale, with a restaurant / lounge on the ground floor, and a basement section with a late night bar / club.

The sale also comes with a kitchen and office space on the first floor.

Stated in the sale document is that the ‘premises require significant capital expenditure’ before opening - making it likely that the internals are far from finished.

Work on creating the bar, restaurant, and events space within the former Beresford hotel started in 2021.

The team behind the original Beresford Lounge project announced on Facebook earlier this year:“We’ve tried everything we could to secure the resources needed for opening but sadly failed to do so.

“We have no one/nothing to blame but ourselves. Despite making a lot of mistakes we’ve continually remained overly optimistic about our prospects of opening, however regrettably we have run out of time.”