Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A direct link between Glasgow Central Station and Glasgow Airport will not be included as part of the Clyde Metro system councillors have been advised.

Members of the City Administration Committee were asked to approve funding of £12.5 million to push forward plans that will help develop the 30-year project which looks to connect more than 1.5 million to employment, education and health services across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money was previously set aside from the Glasgow Airport Access project which was scrapped in 2018 because of “feasibility reasons”.

Plans had included a direct link from Central Station to their airport, but while the project will still ink up the two major transport hubs, it was determined that a direct link this would have had an impact on train services.

During the meeting councillor Saqib Ahmed said: “Have any meetings taken place between Renfrewshire Council and Glasgow City Council to determine the plans for the Glasgow Airport rail link?”

Council leader and chairwoman of the committee Susan Aitken informed members that this project had been incorporated into the wider Clyde Metro project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Aitken said: “The original Glasgow Airport access project which had money allocated to it ten years ago was deemed a regional project but jointly led by Renfrewshire Council and Glasgow City Council.

“That project has now been superseded and has been incorporated into the wider Clyde Metro project. "

In 2018 a report indicated that the original Glasgow Airport access project was not feasible, nor deliverable within the budget allocated.

A computer generated image of what a Clyde Metro station could look like at Glasgow Airport

Councillor Aitken continued: “It would have extracted value from Inverclyde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plan as it was set out to have a fixed link run between Glasgow Central Station and the airport with no other stops would actually have removed capacity at Central Station to the extent that it would have impacted on train services to other parts of the city region and Inverclyde in particular.

“It would have had a detrimental impact on their local economy. A decision was made at that time that was not a feasible project.