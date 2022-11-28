The Coca-Cola Christmas Tour truck is coming to Paisley tomorrow, November 29.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck is coming to Paisley tomorrow as part of the iconic Christmas tour. The truck will park up outside Farmhouse Inns, Linwood in Paisley from 11.30am on November 29.

The iconic red truck will host a ‘winter market’ as well - with fun activities for all to get involved with. The Winter market will host food stalls, loads of insta-worthy photo opporunities, and interactive games. Guests will also be able to buy Coke and Coke Zero that can be personalised with their name or short phrase.

Every visit to the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck will also count towards supporting those experiencing food poverty - with the theme for those attending of “Your Presence is Your Present”, Coca-Cola Great Britain will donate the equivalent of up to 100,000 meals to those in need throughout the festive season. For every person that attends the Coca-Cola Truck Tour, Coca-Cola Great Britain will fund the equivalent of one meal for a person in need.

Kickstarting the charity progamme, the equivalent of 100,000 meals have already been donated to FareShare by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, with the ambition of funding the total equivalent of 200,000 meals.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from Coca-Cola. Their donation will help us get more good-to-eat surplus food to people across the UK most impacted by the cost of living crisis. We hope as many people visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas so that we can get more food to people who need it during what are challenging times for many.”

Laura Moon, Senior Brand Manager at The Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas, particularly the iconic Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert. This year, the magic of Christmas is needed more than ever, and we are excited to bring back our famous truck tour to fans nationwide.

“We’re also extremely pleased to continue our relationship with FareShare and for every person that visits the Truck Tour, we’ll donate the equivalent of a meal on their behalf, supporting those most in need this festive season.”

