Don’t call it a comeback! The Christmas Fair has opened today with plenty of festive food, drink, and even fairground rides for the festive season.

The Christmas Fair opens at St Enoch Square today featuring ice-skating, amusement park rides, and plenty of festive food stalls.

Replacing the regular Christmas Markets the city had seen yearly prior to the pandemic, the Christmas Fair offers a new selection of stalls and rides for kids, adults, and families.

There’s a selection of fun activities on offer at St Enoch Square - like the Blizzard ride, which reaches speeds of up to 70mph! For the younger crowd, Santa’s Runaway Train will ferry little ones around the Square. A fairground classic will come to Glasgow as well with the Square Helter Skelter.

This year there’s loads of diverse food venues to enjoy, including the striking little pink van serving up freshly prepared churros with lots of toppings. Who can resist Spanish pastries topped with Nutella, Biscoff, and cinnamon sugar?

The Yorkshire Pudding Company will be serving up giant puds with meat and vegetarian options. Turkiye Efes Restaurant will have a range of Turkish foods on offer including its famous traditional baklava.

Award-winning drinks company, Papas Mineral Co, will also be showcasing its range of cordials at the Christmas Fair.

The Christmas Fair will also have alcoholic drinks on offer, like hot mulled wine

Marc Taylor, CEO of event supplier Scotland’s Theme Park said:“I think anyone who has visited Glasgow at this time of year won’t be surprised at this well-deserved recognition.

“There’s no place like it. The atmosphere’s fantastic and there’s so much to see and do. Just walking around and taking in all the decorations puts you in the festive spirit.”

The Christmas Fair will have plenty of festive food and drink on offer

The Christmas Fair at St Enoch Square is open from 10am until 9pm each day.

The Christmas Fair @ George Square, which features an open-air ice-rink, Observation Wheel, Venetian Flying Chairs, Victorian Carousel, and lots more -opens on Thursday December 1 at noon.

For further information - and to book your space on the ice rink - visit the website.