Coca-Cola Christmas truck set to return to Glasgow this festive season

The holidays are well and truly coming, as Coca-Cola announces the first two stops of its spectacular Christmas Truck Tour. The much adored and famous Truck Tour is here to sprinkle some magic and cheer across Great Britain and is set to be bigger, brighter, and more dazzling than ever before. The festivities will take place at 17 consumer stops nationwide, starting in Glasgow on Friday 24th November, stopping at Silverburn Shopping Centre, and Edinburgh on Saturday 25th November at Fort Kinnaird Shopping Centre, promising a sleigh-load of excitement for everyone. This year's tour will be the ultimate Christmas celebration with a variety of activities available for guests to explore whilst visiting the iconic truck. The journey will be packed with interactive experiences for visitors to immerse themselves in festive fun. Guests will be welcomed by a walk-in, snow-filled bauble, inviting families to step into a winter wonderland for the perfect holiday snapshot. Guests can make a stop at the Ho-Ho-Hoop hut and participate in a game for the chance to win a selection of prizes including meal-inspired rewards and recycled Christmas tree decorations.

Families can finish off the tour by posing for a memorable photo opportunity in front of the iconic Coca-Cola truck. Throughout the tour, visitors will be able to listen to the Coca-Cola Christmas choir as they perform a set of carols, filling the air with holiday magic. To help deliver acts of kindness to those who need it most, Coca-Cola has partnered with Neighbourly, a giving platform that provides crucial support to local communities across the UK. This year, Coca-Cola and Neighbourly will be supporting the local communities across the cities the Coca-Cola Truck Tour will be visiting through a volunteering scheme and donation drive.

Those looking to donate to a local community supported by Coca-Cola and the Neighbourly Foundation can do so online, or by using the QR code available at the Truck Tour. This initiative forms part of Coca-Cola's ongoing support of Neighbourly through its partners Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, the bottlers who produce the iconic drink, working together since 2020, making positive differences in communities through an effective volunteering programme.

Brand Manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, Florence Wheatley said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible.

"Alongside the beloved return of the Truck Tour nationwide and the much loved 'Holidays Are Coming' advert, we have introduced new elements like the 'World Needs More Santas' TVC and an interactive Santa Quiz.