This is your ultimate guide to what's on in Glasgow this Christmas

Where and when are the best Christmas Markets in Glasgow this year?

Churros are always a popular stall at Glasgow’s Christmas Markets

Are there other Christmas markets in Glasgow? There certainly are, read our article: Glasgow’s Christmas Markets 2023: The 8 best Xmas markets to visit in Glasgow this year, to find out more.

Where are the best restaurants in Glasgow for a Christmas Day Dinner?

Coleraine woman Margaret Peacock is running her 39th annual Christmas Day dinner. Credit Pixabay

These are the best restaurants for a Christmas Day dinner in Glasgow this year. 8 of the best places for Christmas Day dinner in Glasgow

When is the Glasgow George Square Christmas lights switch-on 2023 this year?

Crowds and Performers gather for the Glasgow Christmas Lights switch on at George Square, on November 20, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Here's everything you need to know about the Christmas Lights switch-on in George Square this year in our article, George Square Christmas lights day confirmed: Everything you need to know about the Glasgow celebration this year.

What do the schools go off and how long are the schools off for Christmas in Glasgow?

Primary schools and High Schools in Glasgow get some well-deserved time off this Christmas

Read our article, Glasgow schools term times 2023/2024: All of this year’s school holiday dates, to find out all the school term dates and timings in Glasgow this Christmas and into 2024.

Where are the best pantomimes in Glasgow this year?

The Mother Goose pantomime is returning to Glasgow this festive season

These are the best pantomimes in Glasgow this year: Glasgow’s best pantos 2023: The best pantomimes in and around Glasgow you need to see this Christmas

Where can kids meet Santa in Glasgow this Christmas?

He's got a busy schedule this year, but these are the best places to meet Santa in Glasgow this Winter: 12 best places to meet Santa with the kids in and around Glasgow

When is the Irn Bru Carnival on this year and how do get tickets?

The Irn Bru Carnival returns on December 22.

Read our article, Irn-Bru Carnival 2023: When Glasgow Christmas fun fair tickets go on sale - and how to get cheaper pre-sale tickets, to find out everything you need to know about the Irn-Bru Carnival this year.

Will Elfingrove be on in Glasgow this year?

Elfingrove is always a popular event at Kelvingrove Park

Is Elfingrove cancelled this year? Read our article to find out.

Are Drive-In Christmas movies back on in Loch Lomond near Glasgow this year.

Itison are bringing back drive-in movies to Loch Lomond this Christmas

Here's everything you need to know about drive-in Christmas films - including dates, films, timings, and more. Christmas drive-in movies return to Loch Lomond’s shores this Christmas

Where are the best staycation / day trip spots near Glasgow over Christmas for the Winter?

New Lanark has a lot going on over the Christmas period, you can even take a short walk up to the Falls of Clyde to check out of the most serene views North Lanarkshire has to offer

When are the Christmas Markets on at George Square and St Enoch Square?

