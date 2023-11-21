Silverburn launches exciting Christmas programme for December

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Santa Claus will return to Silverburn every day in December marking the countdown to Christmas Day and helping to raise funds for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity (GCHC).

The daily meet and greets, with a suggested £3 donation, will take place 11am-6pm outside Next, with an additional quiet hour every Sunday 10-11am in the charity’s Christmas Hub next to Smiggle, for children with autism or other sensory needs.

The Christmas Hub will house a gift shop, offer present wrapping services perfect for last minute shoppers and host children’s arts and craft activities from 1-24 December, all to raise vital funds for the young patients at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children, and their families.

At the Christmas Hub the charity will also welcome donations of selection boxes, vouchers, arts and craft kits, makeup and toiletries to be gifted as part of its Family Support Service.

Spreading festive cheer throughout the month, various choirs will entertain visitors on afternoons and evenings, all collecting funds for charity alongside other family festive entertainment.

Silverburn will welcome Elve’s Behavin’ Badly characters, Elfie & Elvie on Sunday December, 3. The popular pranking elves will be making public appearances throughout the day and will no doubt get up to lots of mischief.

For the adrenaline seekers, there’s a hair-raising Santa Bungee challenge on Saturday December, 9. The event will take place opposite the Silverburn Bus Station and is in aid of the Catherine McEwan Foundation. The charity has a mission to help people living with Crohn’s and Colitis to access better treatment, better care and live better lives.

For a more traditional festive experience, Silverburn’s Street Market will bring a Christmas Market to the centre on Saturday and Sunday December 16 and 17, where shoppers can browse festive gifts, artisan foods, and much more.

Meanwhile, Cineworld Silverburn will be spreading more Christmas cheer with a host of festive favourites screening from November 28, as well as the highly anticipated launch of Wonka on Friday December, 8.