Comic-con coming to Glasgow this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The film and comic convention will run at Braehead this weekend August 24 and August 25

Braehead Shopping Centre have announced the return of Film & Comic Con this summer on 24th and 25th August, hosted in Braehead Arena.

This year’s event promises an incredible lineup of stars from iconic superhero, sci-fi fantasy, and cult classic TV and film shows. Fans will have the chance to meet some of the biggest names in the industry, including Bonnie Langford, William Hope, Susan Twist, Jimmy Vee, and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in Braehead Arena, this action-packed weekend is filled with creativity and all things pop culture. Attendees can learn tips and tricks on costumer design, makeup and character creation from experts.

In addition, the event will host The Comic Zone, where fans can immerse themselves in the world of sequential art, discover new comics and meet some of the artists and writers behind their favourite comics, exploring the creative process behind beloved classics.

Emma McDougall, Marketing Manager at Braehead Shopping Centre said: “Braehead Shopping Centre is absolutely delighted to welcome back Film & Comic Con at Braehead Arena this August.

“This is a staple event in the Braehead’s calendar and we can’t wait to see the excitement and energy that this event will bring to our centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Standard Entry (from 11am) are free for under 4’s and start from £6 for children and £12 for adults. For an unforgettable weekend at Braehead Shopping Centre, tickets can be purchase via the official Film & Comic Con Glasgow website: www.filmandcomicconglasgow.com or can be purchased on the door on the day.