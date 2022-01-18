Commemorate marker to fire service disaster part of budget hostel plans

A permanent marker to commemorate the site of one of Scotland’s worst peacetime fire service disasters could be created as part of plans to develop a new budget hostel.

Glasgow City Council has received an application which requests permission to change the use of a former nursery building on Warroch Street into a a 66-bed budget hostel.

The plans state that the buildings at the north end of Warroch Street and Cheapside Street are “in part a surviving remnant” of the Cheapside Street whisky bond fire in March 1960.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragedy saw 14 members of the Glasgow Fire Service and five men from the Glasgow Salvage Corps killed in a massive explosion, as they battled a blaze at a warehouse which contained over a million gallons of whisky.

Arbuckle Smiths Whisky Bond Cheapside Street near Anderston Quay on the River Clyde in March 1960 - Aerial view

A memorial already exists in the Glasgow Necropolis, but a permanent marker to commemorate the site of the disaster could be installed as part of plans by owner Saqib Deen, of Apexx Investments Ltd, who wants to offer “a competitive alternative to the hotels in the area”.

He is currently intending to use the name ‘Finnieston Hostel’, with the design based around the nearby Finnieston Crane.

The application, submitted by ZM Architecture on behalf of the owner, stated: “It will be a good quality offering with a contemporary, lean and competitive business model based on successful operations across the UK.

“The bespoke sleeping accommodation will be supported by en suite shower and WC facilities, with on-site storage, a launderette, a small wellness sauna suite, and self-service basic food services.

“The design concept picks up on the location of the proposal to the Finnieston Crane as a local landmark.”

The property, at 27 Warroch Street, was used as a private nursery, with a small, interlinked office used by an advertising and promotions agency.

If the hostel plan is approved, the building would be open 24/7 with controlled entry and security fobs for guests.

“The project will be sustainable, innovative and imaginative with an identifiable character,” the plans reveal.

“It will provide overnight sleeping accommodation for the traveller on a budget and the location is ideal for guests who would travel into Glasgow for events at the SEC and Hydro or budget outdoor activity weekends.

“It will offer a competitive alternative to the hotels in the area.”