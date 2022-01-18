Company behind The Dome in Edinburgh buys former Glasgow savings bank

What’s happening? Caledonian Heritable, which owns a string of venues in Edinburgh, including The Dome, have bought the former Savings Bank at 177 Ingram Street.
The property was, more recently, the site for clothing brand Jigsaw but it closed and was put up for sale. It has since been bought by Caledonian Heritable who paid £1.5m+.
The former Savings Bank headquarters as we know it now was built thanks to plans from architect JJ Burnet, which included additions to the original building. It has a baroque design and is home to a statue of St Mungo and sculptures by George Frampton.
The Glasgow Savings Bank eventually became TSB Bank Scotland plc in 1989 and merged with Lloyds Bank in 1995.
The building ceased being used as a bank in 1999 and has been an Emporio Armani shop and a Jigsaw clothing, which opened in 2003.
Can we expect a Dome style bar and restaurant? The company are staying tight lipped about plans, but given the buildings history and features, it’d be lovely to see it restored to its former glory much like the Dome which also has a banking history - it was the headquarters of the Commercial Bank of Scotland in 1847.
Why it matters: The area is going through something of a regeneration away from shopping and more towards hospitality. House of Gods will open nearby, and it is likely that Soho House will open in the Merchant City. Hutchesons Hall may also be rejuvenated as a new bar and restaurant. This is good for jobs but also for attracting people to socialise.