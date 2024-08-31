Commonwealth Games Scotland issues update on Glasgow 2026 decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Commonwealth Games Scotland have shifted the focus back to the Scottish Government in the ongoing saga over Glasgow’s bid to host the games in 2026, urging ministers to sign off on the proposal. A decision was expected in May and conversations are now believed to have stalled around the cost implications of security operations and the timeframe for planning. Officials are hoping to secure support from the UK Government, including military personnel to support arrangements.

A source told The Herald: “"For the Scottish Government there is a wider question about what they are being asked to do by Team Scotland the Commonwealth Games Federation...At some level they will want to know what sort of back up they would be getting. It was not really possible for progress to be made on these issues until after the election".

Last week GlasgowWorld highlighted the fact that time is running out for any Glasgow Commonwealth Games bid to be successfully delivered. Commonwealth Games Scotland have now provided a lengthy update on the process.

The chair of Commonwealth Games Scotland, Ian Reid CBE, states that £100 million has been secured from the government of Victoria, Australia - the previous host of the 2026 games - and that would part fund a Glasgow games. The estimated cost of a Glasgow event, with the number of sports cut to 10, has is around £114 million according to CGS.

First Minister John Swinney told the Scotsman last month: "We had a tremendously successful Commonwealth Games in 2014 - it was a celebration of sport within Scotland.

"However it was planned over a number of years. We've got to look carefully at the propositions that have been put to us about the possibility of hosting another Commonwealth Games.

"Obviously time would not be on our side to prepare for that, but we'll be engaging constructively on that."

He added "theoretically the window is still open" to Scotland hosting the games, but said the time constraints were "very, very limited".

The First Minister added: "We have six years of preparatory time in relation to 2014.

"While I am as enthusiastic as the next person about sporting events and the significant benefit they can bring to the country, we've got to ensure they can be done properly."

Benefits to Glasgow

Commonwealth Games Scotland restated its belief that the Glasgow games would require no underwriting from Scottish and UK governments. This is where the proposal has reached stalemate as the First Minister has raised concerns around the financial implications of planning, policing and other blue light services required for an event of this scale. The proposal states that private income would cover the budget for the games but there would still be implications for Glasgow City Council at a time of challenging budget conditions.

CGS states in its update that compensation negotiation with the Victorian Government following their withdrawal as hosts in July 2023 would form the bulk of funding which would include:

£100 million towards the cost of running the Games, with the remainder funded through commercial opportunities.

An additional multi-million-pound investment into upgrading public sporting facilities including maintaining Tollcross as a world-class venue and to ensure the future of Scotstoun as a world-class rugby and athletics venue.

Funding for city activation projects across Glasgow.

It talks about contract opportunities for Scottish suppliers, local jobs, full hotel occupancy across the city in the summer of 2026, 500,000 tickets available to spectators and an estimated economic value add of over £150 million to the region.

“The decision to host the Games has been sitting with the Scottish government since May,” Ian Reid, said “and we have worked tirelessly to address all questions and concerns raised across the past few months. However, the window of opportunity is fast closing.

“It would be a travesty if instead of grabbing the opportunity of over £100m investment, we chose to let it go and instead be left needing to find millions elsewhere to upgrade public facilities.

“A decision over the coming weeks is critical. We believe the concept is a no brainer and we are calling on the government to not waste the unique opportunity which is in front of us.”

In reply, the Scottish government said: “Scottish Ministers have continued to be clear about the current financial pressures facing the public purse.

"They have a duty to balance potential benefits with the associated risks and ensure that staging the 2026 Games would be the right thing for Scotland at this time.”

As we move into September, with preparation time ticking away, the Commonwealth Games Federation have indicated they are ready to move ahead with a Glasgow games including 10 disciplines, using four local venues including Scotstoun Stadium and the swimming pool at Tollcross - if agreement can be reached soon.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Chris Jenkins OBE said “We fully endorse Commonwealth Games Scotland’s innovative concept for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and believe that Scotland, with its significant experience in organising major sports events, is more than able to deliver a world-class event in such a short period of time.

‘’In utilising existing sporting, transport and accommodation infrastructure, and world-class venues and expertise, the compact concept would not only build on the legacy of Glasgow 2014 but would position Scotland as pioneers at the start of our journey in resetting and reframing the Commonwealth Games of the future as a collaborative, flexible and sustainable model that minimises costs, inspires athletes, and excites Hosts and International Federations.’’