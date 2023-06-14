A block of 12 residential flats will be developed on the Kelvindale old tennis courts after proposals were given the green light by planning chiefs.

Trustees at Kelvindale Bowling and Lawn Tennis Club submitted a planning application to the local authority to build the properties, which will be made up of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, and situated at Baronald Drive.

Plans also include the development of a single storey extension to the existing clubhouse and the creation of new tennis courts.

During a planning committee meeting on Tuesday, members were made aware of the 58 letters of support and 52 letters of objection from members of the public.

Officers advised councillors they should refuse permission on the grounds that plans did not follow the council’s city development or planning policies’

Bailie Christy Mearns said: “Given the overdevelopment of the site, the significant impact it will have on the neighbours surrounding it and the fact that this will result in the loss of protected community open space, I would be minded to uphold the decision of officers for refusing the application.

“I think these are very important spaces in the city for tennis and bowling clubs and I think every effort should be made to try and preserve them and make the most of them.

“The lack of amenity for children’s play concerns me given the lack of adequate nearby facilities which could be used.”

Chairman Ken Andrew added: “I think as a committee we should be mindful that the very last thing we want to do is on the basis of a housing shortage, grant applications for buildings that are not good developments.

“I am not sure this is a good development. I don’t see enough mitigating measures to overturn the officer’s recommendation to refuse.”

But not all councillors were convinced that refusal was the right course of action when the city needs more housing.

Councillor Paul Leinster said: “I find this application quite difficult. I obviously don’t disagree with the points that Bailie Mearns has made.

“Unfortunately the population that tends to go to bowling clubs isn’t replenishing and we have to come up with ways of ensuring that where existing ones want to carry on and come up with creative ways to do that, they have the opportunity to do so.

“They have sought to do this on this occasion and we have considered applications in this committee in the past where they have sought to do similar things but I am not sure viability of an existing bowling club is a material planning consideration.”

The flats are being built on top of existing tennis courts in Kelvindale

Bailie Thomas Kerr added: “I completely agree with some of the concerns Bailie Mearns has raised and I think this is a very difficult planning application before us.

“We are facing a housing crisis in the city and I think this application looks positive and I think it would enhance the area, it gives us more houses but it also gives long term viability for a facility in that area.

“I am minded to support this application.”