COP26: What is the Blue Zone?

The COP26 summit is fast approaching. Glasgow has put a lot of effort into the summit sites, but what are they actually being used for?

All eyes will be on Glasgow as of next week when the COP26 summit begins.

This is set to be a huge event in which world leaders will gather to update on their commitments and targets set in accordance with the Paris Agreement agreed upon at COP21 in 2015.

The COP26 Summit will take place across two sites in Glasgow.

Glasgow Science Centre will be known as The Green Zone. The Scottish Events Campus (SEC) is said to be hosting the Blue Zone, but what does that mean?

According to the official website the Blue Zone is a ‘UN-managed space which hosts the negotiations’.

The space is expected to bring together delegations from 197 parties. As well as observer organisations to share their stories at panel discussions.

The space will also host side events, exhibits and cultural events.

Anyone who is attending the Blue Zone will need to be accredited by the UNFCCC.

The Green Zone is managed by the UK Government, and is to be the host of a platform for the general public, youth groups, artists and local businesses to make their voices heard.

There will also be multiple events, exhibitions, workshops in this area. As well as organised talks to promote awareness, education and commitments.

More information can be found on the official website event.