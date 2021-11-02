The famous actor attended a climate summit event in Maryhill last night.

What’s happening? Leonardo DiCaprio made an appearance at a COP26 event in Maryhill last night (Monday 1 November), ahead of attending the Blue Zone today (Tuesday 2 November).

The Oscar winning actor was spotted at The Engine Works on Lochburn Road off Maryhill Road, which has been taken over by Goals House during the climate summit.

The picture, shared on social media, shows DiCaprio holding a book titled 'The Most Important Comic Book on Earth: Stories to Save the World'. The actor has been an avid climate change activist for years, and was rumoured to be attending the summit.

Will Leonardo DiCaprio be attending COP26?

Yes, DiCaprio is at the Blue Zone today and has been pictured coming out of the Kew Gardens Carbon Garden display.