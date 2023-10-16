Country to Country: American Country music festival coming to Glasgow

Country to Country is coming to Glasgow - here’s how to get tickets

Following 2023’s 10-year extravaganza, Country To Country returns for the start of another decade celebrating country music.

Since 2013, C2C has become Europe’s premier destination to see the world’s best country artists and future stars. 2024 will see another host of incredible artists perform at The O2, London,OVO Hydro Glasgow and, for the first time ever, The SSE Arena, Belfast between Friday March 8 and Sunday March 10 2024.

A constant force in bringing country stars to UK audiences, C2C announce Kane Brown and Old Dominion will headline the event for the first time ever, alongside country music superstar, 14-time CMA and 3-time Grammy award winning Brad Paisley.

They are joined by returning favourites, the multiplatinum selling and GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winning Carly Pearceand Brothers Osborne alongside Nashville high-flyers and prolific performers Jake Owen, Lauren Alaina, Brian Kelley, Elle KingandDrake Milligan who will be taking to C2C main stage for the very first time.

The Country Music Association’s (CMA) international series Introducing Nashvillealso returns which brings Nashville’s iconic songwriter round setup to the UK, with three exciting, emerging newcomers sharing the mainstage, recalling the stories behind their tracks. Following her stint with Introducing Nashville in 2022, acclaimed rising superstar Priscilla Blockalso returns for her very own mainstage set.

Since its inaugural event in 2013 headlined by Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood at The O2 London, Country to Country has grown to a three-day multi-arena event featuring the best in country music and programming which fans have come to love and expect, with tens of thousands in attendance each year.

Not only does C2C feature performances from the world’s best country stars it also showcases the best of emerging talent from Nashville, UK and Europe. Heading into its eleventh year, BBC Radio 2 continue as broadcast partner for the event.

Country star Drake Milligan will play in Glasgow as part of the Country to Country line-up

“From ticket sales to streaming, Country Music has seen its best year yet in the U.K. and C2C has been a key element to that success,” says Milly Olykan, CMA Vice President, International Relations & Development.