1 . Resister

A brand-new band that is incredibly promising - we got the chance to see their debut headline gig at the ill-fated SYMBOL two weeks ago, one of the last gigs in the Sauchiehall Street venue before it shut a week later. Given the atmosphere of SYMBOL that night you’d never think it was a club on it’s last legs, the place was bouncing as the band belted out their best tunes. We were surprised to recognise some of the band that night too - featuring on stage were Lanarkshire music royalty, Ross Caldwell of Luna The Professor and Dave McNally of Baby Strange and Luna The Professor. Keep an eye on this band, they’ve got big things in the horizon and are certainly one to watch. Instagram: @resisterglasgow Pic:@CBMusicPhotography