We all know Glasgow’s the best city in the UK - that’s a given here on GlasgowWorld - but it’s also home to some of the best music currently being produced in the country.
For many of us, we’ve fallen out of the Glasgow music scene after the pandemic - which is a crying shame as the tunes coming out of Glasgow are some of the best the city has seen in years.
After lockdown ended, Glasgow was aflush with a tidal wave of brand new bands, and with all that time to practice during the pandemic - the calibre of the music scene in Glasgow has improved drastically.
Glasgow has produced the likes of JOESEF, AC/DC, Franz Ferdinand, Primal Scream, Simple Minds, and the Bay City Rollers - and it seems like it’s just about time for the next great Glasgow artist to take the world stage by storm. If that line-up isn’t telling enough, regardless of the genre, Glasgow does music best.
Any one of these artists and bands have the talent, stage presence, and that formidable cool factor that it takes to be the next big thing. If you’ve not heard of these artists before - now is the time to get the earphones in and get listening (if only for the fact you can tell your pals you discovered them first).
1. Resister
A brand-new band that is incredibly promising - we got the chance to see their debut headline gig at the ill-fated SYMBOL two weeks ago, one of the last gigs in the Sauchiehall Street venue before it shut a week later. Given the atmosphere of SYMBOL that night you’d never think it was a club on it’s last legs, the place was bouncing as the band belted out their best tunes. We were surprised to recognise some of the band that night too - featuring on stage were Lanarkshire music royalty, Ross Caldwell of Luna The Professor and Dave McNally of Baby Strange and Luna The Professor. Keep an eye on this band, they’ve got big things in the horizon and are certainly one to watch. Instagram: @resisterglasgow Pic:@CBMusicPhotography
2. Dead Pony
Dead Pony are the moment. They only came on our radar when they supported CHVRCHES at the Barrowlands earlier this summer, and blew us away when they opened the main stage at TRNSMT in July. An incredible set that’s made us life-long fans - and with the release of their latest single ‘Cobra’ last week, we can’t wait to see what they do next. Instagram: @deadponyband Pic: Danielblakevisuals
3. APNA
Another Lanarkshire band (both North and South, cross-community!) - APNA represents the best indie rock music coming out of Glasgow right now. They played their first headline gig at King Tut’s last month and had a great reception. Just last week they released their latest single ‘Onto You’ which might be their best yet - their latest album is set to release later this year, so definitely keep your ear to the ground for that dropping. Instagram: APNA_Songs
4. The Stoned Immaculate
We love The Stoned Immaculate - another Lanarkshire band gigging in Glasgow - we recommend you listen to our favourite: ‘Soap’, although their latest release ‘Harri and Louis’ is also a banger - you really can’t go wrong, give them a listen. Instagram: @stonymacs Pic:@rosie.sco