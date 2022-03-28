CCTV images released of two men sought after serious assault at Glasgow pub

Police in Glasgow have released CCTV images of two men wanted following a serious assault at a bar in February.

Police are looking for these two men.

The assault that occurred within The Maltman on Renfield Street, at around 9pm on Saturday, February 5.

One man is described as white, aged in his 50s, of medium build with short, dark hair, shaved at the back and sides. He was wearing a grey polo shirt with a navy blue collar and dark coloured jeans.

The other man is described as white, aged in his 50s, bald and of muscular build. He was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and jeans.

Detective Constable Neil Bonsor of Greater Glasgow CID, said: “As part of the investigation we are eager to identify the two men in the CCTV images and would urge them both, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch with police immediately.”