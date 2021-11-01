Concerns over Met Police presence in Glasgow for COP26

Questions have been asked about the Metropolitan Police presence in Glasgow for COP26.

Met Police officers are working in Glasgow during COP26.

Councillor Aileen McKenzie asked about what engagement there had been with the London force ahead of their presence in the city.

During a full council meeting last week, the Labour politician pointed out how outraged people were over the death of Sarah Everard, who was murdered by a serving Met Police officer in March.

Responding to Councillor McKenzie, Jennifer Layden, the convenor for community empowerment, equalities and human rights said: “Members will be aware that officers from across the UK including the Metropolitan Police are providing support to Police Scotland during COP26.

“Officers wherever they are in the city will be under the jurisdiction of Police Scotland and will follow their direction; the only exception will be the area around the SEC which is designated as a United Nations zone and is secured by the UN.

“There have been local police briefings for elected members to raise specific concerns regarding this and Police Scotland is engaging with organisers of the youth and climate marches, which expect to have tens of thousands of attendees.”

Councillor McKenzie then asked what assurances could be given to the public to ensure their safety at all times.

She said: “I think all of us were outraged by the things we heard in the aftermath of Sarah Everard’s murder – an anger that is palpable right across our communities.

“What assurances can the city convenor or Police Scotland give the public in our city?”

SNP Councillor Layden agreed with the concerns of councillor McKenzie and the reports that were issued following Ms Everard’s death.

Ms Layden said: The reports that came out after the Sarah Everard case shocked us to the very core.

“We have been speaking with Police Scotland colleagues and the violence against women partnership and we will be having meetings in light of these events and seeking reassurance from them.

“You will be aware of the campaign “Don’t be that guy” which has recently started and that has been a real step change to tackle men’s behaviour and not asking women to change theirs.

“I still think we have a lot of work to do but I think we can unite in what we do as a city.”