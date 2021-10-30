The west end restaurant has been named in the latest Michelin Guide.

What’s happening? Michelin has been revealing some of the restaurants that will be included in their new guide, which famously charts a fine dining path throughout Europe. Those that win stars become famous, and are awarded due to the quality of the ingredients used, flavour and cooking techniques and constituency, among other things.

There are now 14 Glasgow restaurants in the guide, including the new addition.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why it matters: Glasgow is gaining recognition for its fine dining restaurants, with Cail Bruich being awarded a Michelin Star earlier this year.

What Glasgow restaurant has been added to the Michelin Guide?

Brett the west end wine bar and bistro (the sister restaurant to Cail Bruich, Glasgow’s only Michelin Star restaurant) is the latest Glasgow restaurant in the guide.

The entry reads: “This compact, long-standing wine bar is now under the same ownership as Michelin-Starred Cail Bruich. Two counters wrap the room – behind which you’ll find the chefs busy cooking on the grills – and there’s a small terrace for those who prefer a sense of space. Scotland’s larder is showcased to the full in around 15 or so simply cooked dishes; these are complemented by a selection of natural wines.”

The news comes in the same week that Unalome by Graeme Cheevers was awarded three AA Rosettes.

What other Glasgow restaurants are in the Michelin Guide?

There’s a good mix of fine dining and affordable, every day restaurants across the city.

The full list is: Hanoi Bike Shop, Ubiquitous Chip, Ka Pao, Cail Bruich, Number 16, Stravaigin, Ox and Finch, The Gannet, Brian Maule at Chardon d'Or, Gamba, Monadh Kitchen, Bilson Eleven and Julie’s Kopitiam.