Man accused of murdering Emma Caldwell fails to secure bail

A man who allegedly murdered Emma Caldwell in Glasgow almost 17 years ago has failed in a bid to secure bail.

Lawyers acting for Iain Packer,49, tried to have him released from custody at the Sheriff Appeal Court in Edinburgh.

However, Appeal Sheriff William Holligan refused to grant bail to Mr Packer, of Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, on Monday.

He had been remanded in custody following a private appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court earlier this year.

Tragic victim: Emma Caldwell

Prosecutors claim that Mr Packer murdered Ms Caldwell, who had been working as a sex worker in Glasgow at the time of her death.

She was last seen alive in the early hours of April 5 2005 on Glasgow’s London Road. Her family reported Emma missing five days later.

The 27-year-old’s remains were then discovered in woods at Roberton near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005.

Mr Packer is accused of a total of 38 charges - the allegations include charges of rape, sexual assault and abductions against other women.

He made no plea to all charges at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he was represented by advocate John Branigan.