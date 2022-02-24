Emma Caldwell: Man arrested in connection with death in 2005

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Emma Caldwell in 2005.

Emma Caldwell was found dead in 2005.

Police Scotland said that a 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Emma Caldwell.

The arrest of the man in the Glasgow area earlier today follows significant enquiries by detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, the Scottish Police Authority and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

The man remains in custody.

What are police saying?

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie, said: "Police Scotland officers have undertaken a significant amount of work re-investigating all the circumstances surrounding Emma’s death following instruction from the Lord Advocate in 2015.

"This is a complex and challenging investigation and I would like to thank everyone involved for their efforts in getting us to this point of a man being arrested earlier today.

“Emma’s family, in particular her mother Margaret, have shown incredible resilience and determination since her death in 2005 and I would like to pay tribute to that today.

“We have remained in close contact with them during this investigation and officers have updated Margaret on this significant development.

“The investigation into Emma’s death continues and I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant they might think it is, to please come forward and speak to us.

“As legal proceedings are now live we are unable to comment further.”

Emma Caldwell (27) was last seen between 12.30am and 1.30am on April 5, 2005, on London Road, Glasgow.