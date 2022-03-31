Man convicted of murder of Dutch crime writer Martin Kok, at Glasgow court

A man has been convicted of the murder of crime writer Martin Kok at the High Court in Glasgow.

Christopher Hughes has been convicted of the murder.

Christopher Hughes (33) was arrested in Italy in January 2020 at the conclusion of a multi-agency investigation and extradited back to Scotland.

He was convicted on Wednesday, following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow, of murder, importing controlled drugs, possessing firearms and prohibited weapons and ammunition.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, head of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime Unit, said: “It has been well-documented that Hughes is a dangerous individual with a long association with organised crime in Scotland and beyond. He has wreaked havoc in our communities by trading illegal drugs to our communities and being involved in the importation of firearms which undoubtedly would have been used to harm or kill others.

“His conviction today, is testament to Police Scotland’s commitment to relentlessly pursuing criminals who think they are untouchable or above the law. This isn’t the case and we will continue to work closely, and in partnership, with law enforcement colleagues in this country and abroad to bring those involved in violence and organised criminality to justice.

“I am grateful to colleagues in The Netherlands and Italy for their assistance in locating and arresting Hughes, allowing us to bring him before the courts to face the consequences of his nefarious actions. I also want to pay tribute to the team of dedicated Police Scotland officers whose professionalism and tireless efforts have culminated in this positive conclusion today.