Police appeal after three men rob house in Penilee

Police in Glasgow are appealing for information after three men robbed a house in Penilee.

The incident took place on Bowfield Crescent, around 4.50pm on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old woman within the property was uninjured but left shaken as a result. The three suspects are described as being men, wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.

Police are carrying out high-visibility patrols in the local area, alongside extensive enquiries to establish who is responsible for this attack.

Detective Sergeant Neil Guy, from Govan CID, said: “This was a particularly distressing incident for the victim and we can only be thankful that she was not injured during the course of the crime.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, local residents with private CCTV or possible dashcam footage to please come forward. We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen any suspicious vehicles in the local area prior to the incident.