Police appeal after two women assaulted at Glasgow bar

Police are appealing for information after two women were assaulted at a Glasgow bar on Sunday.

Around 10.45 pm on Sunday, two women aged 21 and 22 years attended the bar within ‘The Social’ and stood next to an unknown women who then threw a glass at the 21-year-old woman, with the contents of the drink hitting her face.

The glass then smashed and hit a further female aged 20 years, causing an injury to her hand.

The suspect was last seen turning right from Royal Exchange Square towards Queen Street.

The 20-year-old woman was treated at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for a hand injury. The 21-year-old woman did not require any medical treatment.

The suspect is described as white female, aged in her 30s, average build with dyed red/burgundy hair. She was wearing black leggings, black top and long black cardigan. She also had a distinctive tattoo sleeve on her left arm.

Detective Constable Paul Campbell at Stewart Street CID said: “This was a totally unprovoked attack which has left a young woman with a serious hand injury.

“There must have been people in the bar area who witnessed this incident or may even have noticed the suspect in the bar prior to the attack taking place and I urge them to contact police immediately.”