Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the ‘serious assault’ on Sunday.

Police in Glasgow are appealing for any witness information following a serious assault within Buchanan Bus Station on Sunday afternoon.

The 51-year-old man was waiting at the taxi rank at 12:15am on Sunday, August 21 when he was approached by a man who head-butted him, knocking him to the ground and sending him to hospital.

The suspect, who had been arguing with several members of the public at the taxi rank in city centre, was last seen fleeing the scene - heading west on Killermont Street

The suspect is described as white, between 25 and 35-years-old, of slim build, with short dark hair, receding on top and shaved at sides, and a short beard.

He was wearing a blue jumper with white detailing around wrists and neck, dark blue jeans, and white trainers.

Detective Constable Matthew McCann said: "A man has sustained a serious injury and it is imperative we trace whoever is responsible.

"Our enquiries have so far revealed the suspect had been arguing with several members of the public at the taxi rank prior to the assault.

"I would urge anyone who was within Buchanan Bus Station at the time of the incident to contact police.

"Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0069 of Sunday, 21 August, 2022.