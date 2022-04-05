Police condemn ‘disorder and violence’ at Rangers Celtic match, as 3 arrested so far

Three men have been arrested following Rangers defeat to Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.

Rangers ground staff pick up bits of glass. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Parts of Ibrox were vandalised in the early hours of Sunday morning, and police arrested and charged three men - aged 18, 22 and 25 - in connection with the incident.

Enquiries remain ongoing to find the others involved.

During the match, a number of missiles were directed from the stands including two separate incidents where glass bottles were thrown towards the pitch.

Around 12.50pm, a glass bottle was thrown towards the field of play from the Copland Road Stand that resulted in a delay to the second half starting. A second incident took place where another glass bottle was thrown and struck a Celtic staff member who required medical assistance.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “The disorder and violence shown during the game on Sunday was completely unacceptable.

"All the relevant authorities must work together and with genuine fans to prevent incidents such as this in future. There is no place in Scottish football for this type of behaviour.

“We are continuing enquiries into a number of incidents that took place during the game, which includes the serious assault of a Celtic physiotherapist who was hit with a glass bottle. We would ask anyone with information to contact police via 101.”