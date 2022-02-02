Police searching for three men after serious assault at Glasgow nightclub

Police are searching for three men, following a serious assault at a Glasgow nightclub.

Do you recognise these three men?

Police Scotland think the three men may be able to assist with enquiries into a serious assault within the Savoy Nightclub on Sauchiehall Street, around 1.15am on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

The men are described as all being white and in their early to mid-20s.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first is described as being of medium build, wearing a white jumper, with dark trousers and white trainers.

The second is described as being of slim build, wearing a white t-shirt, dark top, jeans and red trainers.

The third is described as being of slim build, wearing a checked shirt, with dark trousers and black trainers with white laces.

Detective Sergeant Euan Keil, Greater Glasgow CID said: "I would urge each of these three men depicted in the images, or anyone who has information relating to them, to contact the Police.