Three arrested after drugs worth over £100,000 found by Glasgow police

Three men have been arrested and charged after drugs worth over £100,000 were discovered by Glasgow police.

The first recovery took place at around 10am on Friday, when officers stopped a Volkswagen Scirocco vehicle on Wallace Street.

Following an extensive search, a four-figure sum of money, a quantity of cocaine and suspected MDMA were recovered.

Officers then searched a property in Wallace Street and recovered cocaine, MDMA, heroin and mixing agent.

The drugs recovered from the vehicle and the property are estimated to have a street value of around £83,350.

Two men, aged 18 and 25, were arrested and charged. They were released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

Following intelligence, officers then stopped a Volkswagen Golf vehicle at around 6.35pm on Friday, on Wallace Street.

As a result, police then searched properties in Wishaw and Glasgow.

Following the vehicle and property searches, a quantity of heroin, cocaine, and herbal cannabis was recovered with an estimated street value of £37,000.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Officers are still working to establish if these incidents are linked.

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail, said: “This was significant recovery. I want to reassure the public that Police Scotland will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to disrupt the activities of those involved in serious organised crime.