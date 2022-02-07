Renovation of Glasgow park play area underway

Pollok Country Park’s play area is being given a major revamp.

As part of a range of work that’s being undertaken to improve the country park, the children’s play park is now undergoing a major refurbishment to replace old equipment and worn surfaces.

What changes are being made?

The refurbishment will include the installation of new climbing frames, slides, spinners, a wheelchair accessible roundabout , play houses, a sandpit and, of course, swings.

Several benches and picnic tables will be also be added to the space for those who need to take a breather and recharge their play batteries.

It’s expected the renovation will take around six weeks and so the play park will be ready in time for the influx of visitors expected for the Burrell Collection reopening in March.

‘Great to see’

Councillor Anna Richardson, city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, said she is delighted to see plans to improve Pollok Country Park coming together.

She said: “There’s a strong feeling of anticipation building as we get closer to the Burrell opening its doors to the public again. And it’s great there’s so much work going on to make sure the park is in the best shape possible for when people start to arrive in their numbers.

“We’ve been improving paths and other surfaces and creating a car-free zone along Pollok Avenue to help make the park as friendly as possible for people walking, wheeling and cycling. Outdoor play is so important for children and this brand new play area will enhance trips to the park.

“We’ve tried to make the equipment accessible for the widest possible range of abilities and it was also important to have natural timber as a strong feature of the play area. We’re very grateful for the input of the park’s Friends Of group and I’m sure the new play park will contribute to a great experience for families visiting Pollok Country Park.”

‘Friends are thrilled’

Liz Corbett, chair of Friends of Pollok Country Park, added: “The Friends are thrilled with the proposals for the new playpark and it is great to see it happening on the ground. Our suggestions of maintaining the rustic nature of the play equipment and the need for inclusivity have been integrated into the final design.

“We are really looking forward to seeing it throbbing with activity again and the timing is perfect - just in time for the reopening of the Burrell Gallery.”

As part of the new transport arrangements in the park, a free shuttle bus will run between the Pollokshaws Road entrance to the park and the main visitor attractions, Pollok House and the Burrell Collection.