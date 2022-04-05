Three teenagers in hospital after being assaulted near Glasgow supermarket by gang

Three teenage boys are in hospital after being assaulted by a gang of 10 youths near a Glasgow supermarket.

The incident happened on Monday night.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the incident, which happened at the playpark near ASDA in Toryglen, Prospecthill Road, at around 9.10pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and the teens - two 15 and one 16 - were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries. All three will be released after treatment.

The suspects are described as young males who had snoods over their faces.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives are appealing to members of the public who may have seen the suspects in the area.

Detective Sergeant Gary Boyle, of Cathcart CID, said: "We believe the area may have been busy at the time of the incident and I am appealing to members of the public who heard or saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact police urgently.

"I am also appealing to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage of people matching this description to get in touch.

"I'd like to reassure members of the public that behaviour like this will not be tolerated in our communities.