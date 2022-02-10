Young Terrace: Murder investigation launched after death of 52-year-old in Springburn

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 52-year-old man in Springburn.

Police were called to Young Terrace at around 9.50am on Tuesday, after a report of a man injured within a flat.

Emergency services attended and Brian Maley (52) was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Brian died as a result of a particularly violent and sustained assault within in his home.

"Brian was a father and grandfather and his family are devastated by what has happened.

“We have a dedicated team of officers dealing with the case supported by local officers and specialist resources carrying out a detailed search of his home and the local area.

"A high visibility police presence will be maintained within the local area.”

“Officers are currently conducting door to door enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage in the area and I urge anyone who was in the vicinity of Young Terrace between 7.30am and 09.50am on Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 and may have seen any person or persons acting suspiciously to get in touch with police as they may hold valuable information that can assist our enquiries.”