5 places in Glasgow offering free or discounted kids meals this February half term

The February school break is just around the corner.

The February mid term holiday, which is Monday 14 until Wednesday 16, will soon be upon us and with it, three days of the kids being off school.

If you’d like to treat them to lunches and dinners out, without breaking the bank, here are some deals and freebies available in Glasgow.

M&S Cafe

From Monday 14th February – Friday 25th February M&S Cafes in Scotland, Wales and England, Scotland are offering a free kids main, snack, fruit and drink for free when customers spend £5.

Yo! Sushi

Running through weekdays from Monday 7th – Friday 25th February, customers can pick any main, a side of edamame beans and drink from the Kids Meal Deal menu and get it completely free with a £10 adult spend.

Whilst you’re waiting for your food to hit the table, kids can let their creativity run wild with a fun colouring placemat and pencils and a dessert can be added to the offer for just £1.50.

Morrisons cafes

Morrisons has launched a ‘Feed the Family’ offer for just £10 in its cafés nationwide.

It includes two adult mains, two kids’ mains and four drinks and means parents can save up to £13 compared to the usual cost of the meals.

The deal is available now and will be running throughout February half term to help families stretch their budgets and dine out together.

Adults can choose from a range of café favourites including hand-battered fish and chips, lasagne, jacket potatoes and burgers as well as drinks such as soft drinks or coffee. For the kids, the offer includes smaller portions of chicken nuggets or macaroni cheese along with drinks such as Tropicana or milk. Children will also receive a piece of fruit and a snack alongside their main meals.

Bar and Block

If you're up early and out for breakfast, kids can eat for free at the unlimited breakfast offering at Bar and Block.

They’re also offering kids meal deals over the February holiday.

Frankie and Benny’s

Kids can tuck into a drink, main and dessert for £5.90 at Frankie and Benny’s.