Three Glasgow takeaways shortlisted in the 2022 British Kebab Awards

The three takeaways have been announced as finalists in the 2022 British Kebab Awards.

The three takeaways shortlisted are: Turkish Kebab House, Shawarma King and Grillzz Glasgow Takeaway, with the winners of the British Kebab Awards being announced at a ceremony in London.

Grillz on Dalmarnock Road is known for its German doner kebab, while Kinning Park’s Istanbul has also recently been shortlisted for a Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Award.

Kebab is another popoular New Year's takeaway meal (photo: Shutterstock)

Shwarma King on King Street is a favourite of many locals.

Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss congratulated the three businesses on being shortlisted for the prestigious British Kebab Awards.

Alison Thewliss, who will be a judge at this year’s awards said: “It is no surprise to see these fantastic outlets being recognised in the 10th British Kebab Awards this year.

“These takeaways are always highly praised by my constituents, and I am delighted that they are getting the recognition they deserve.

“There are so many outstanding takeaways in Glasgow. The three shortlisted for these awards are just a few of the top places to eat in my constituency.

“I was honoured to be asked as a judge for these awards, and it will be nice to see a familiar name on the shortlist.

“I wish them all the best for the upcoming awards, and hope that they continue to play such an important role in my constituency.

“It would be great if the people of my constituency could come together and show their appreciation for these takeaways by giving them a vote to allow for a Glasgow winner this year.”

The other Scottish takeaways nominated include four in Edinburgh, one in Montrose and one in Arbroath,