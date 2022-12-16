Register
Culprit who scrawled offensive graffiti onto Glasgow’s Conservative leader’s office door unlikely to be caught

A spokesperson said no cameras covered the area and the door is concealed.

By Drew Sandelands - Local Democracy Reporter
1 minute ago

Glasgow’s Lord Provost has said she was outraged over offensive vandalism found on the office of the city’s Conservative leader, as the council admitted the culprit is unlikely to be caught.

Council officials launched an investigation into the source of the message after someone scrawled ‘c***’ on Bailie Thomas Kerr’s door.

However, a spokeswoman said no cameras covered the area and the door is concealed, preventing any passers-by from witnessing the incident. The nameplate on the door has been replaced but the council is no closer to identifying the culprit.

Ahead of a full council meeting last week, Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren urged councillors to act respectfully.

She said: “Members may be aware of the graffiti on the office door of the Conservative group.

“I know members will share my outrage at this attack on my colleagues and join me in restating our commitment to always conduct ourselves in a respectful and professional manner.”

After the incident, a council spokeswoman condemned the “appalling abusive message” as “wholly unacceptable”.

Councillor Kerr, who represents Shettleston, is one of two Conservative councillors on Glasgow City Council, alongside Councillor John Daly. He was re-elected in May, when his party lost six councillors.

