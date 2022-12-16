Plans are beginning to pick up for the Scottish Greens backed scheme to provide free public transport in the city

Plans are moving forward to introduce a free public transport pilot in Glasgow.

The council is now seeking to hire a contractor to design the pilot. Options for free travel in the city will be looked at as well as how other areas have rolled out schemes without fares. Some cities being looked at include Luxembourg - a small European country between Belgium, France, and Germany - and the capital of Estonia, Tallinn, which both have free public tranport for all residents.

The update on Glasgow’s proposed scheme came at last week’s full council meeting after Scottish Greens councillor Christy Mearns asked for an update.

Councillor Angus Millar, SNP, said: “Procurement for design of a free public transport pilot is currently underway, with a competitive tendering process via the Scotland Excel framework taking place.

“The pilot design process will determine the scope of a pilot, and the work being procured will involve a number of scoping tasks. Work will include a review of free public transport schemes in existence elsewhere, identifying comparators that Glasgow could consider, and an exercise to collate the case for free public transport provision.”

He added: “The brief also involves development of options for free public transport provision in Glasgow, including how this could be delivered and the targeted population. The principle of any future free public transport pilot would be universal access, though as part of the design this principle will be tested.”

