Edit Account-Sign Out

Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: MSP’s condemn abuse outside Tory Hustings, Glasgow parents behind on child maintenance payments and M&S opens Early Learning Centre store

Your latest news update for Glasgow

By Mahnoor Sohail
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 10:29 am

At a glance

  • MSP’s condemn abuse outside Tory Hustings
  • Glasgow parents behind on child maintenance payments
  • M&S opens Early Learning Centre store

Glasgow MSPs, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Green co-leader Patrick Harvie, have condemned the abuse of journalists at the Tory hustings in Perth. A video showing BBC Scotland editor James Cook being targeted with abuse while attempting to talk to the protesters has emerged online.

Most Popular

Hundreds of parents in Glasgow are behind on child maintenance payments, according to figures from the Department of Work and Pensions. In total, 710 parents using the Collect and Pay service were in arrears to the Child Maintenance Service at the end of March 2022.

M&S on Argyle Street will stock Early Learning Centre’s best-selling toys, designed to support children’s learning and development in a dedicated area. The shop will offer a fun shopping experience for the family, with interactive play tables complete with Happyland products for little shoppers to enjoy.

Nicola SturgeonGlasgowMSPParentsPatrick HarvieJames Cook