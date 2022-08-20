Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: MSP’s condemn abuse outside Tory Hustings, Glasgow parents behind on child maintenance payments and M&S opens Early Learning Centre store
- MSP’s condemn abuse outside Tory Hustings
- Glasgow parents behind on child maintenance payments
- M&S opens Early Learning Centre store
Glasgow MSPs, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Green co-leader Patrick Harvie, have condemned the abuse of journalists at the Tory hustings in Perth. A video showing BBC Scotland editor James Cook being targeted with abuse while attempting to talk to the protesters has emerged online.
Hundreds of parents in Glasgow are behind on child maintenance payments, according to figures from the Department of Work and Pensions. In total, 710 parents using the Collect and Pay service were in arrears to the Child Maintenance Service at the end of March 2022.
M&S on Argyle Street will stock Early Learning Centre’s best-selling toys, designed to support children’s learning and development in a dedicated area. The shop will offer a fun shopping experience for the family, with interactive play tables complete with Happyland products for little shoppers to enjoy.