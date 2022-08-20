Your latest news update for Glasgow

MSP’s condemn abuse outside Tory Hustings

Glasgow parents behind on child maintenance payments

M&S opens Early Learning Centre store

Glasgow MSPs, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Green co-leader Patrick Harvie, have condemned the abuse of journalists at the Tory hustings in Perth. A video showing BBC Scotland editor James Cook being targeted with abuse while attempting to talk to the protesters has emerged online.

Hundreds of parents in Glasgow are behind on child maintenance payments, according to figures from the Department of Work and Pensions. In total, 710 parents using the Collect and Pay service were in arrears to the Child Maintenance Service at the end of March 2022.