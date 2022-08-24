Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Man charged after eight boys hit by car in Glasgow

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall to undergo major £2million revamp

Emergency repairs underway in Shawlands as sewage pipes spews out waste

A man has been charged after eight boys were hit by a car in the east end of Glasgow. Six of the youngsters, aged between 13-17, were treated for minor injuries in hospital after emergency services were called near Blackhill, on Monday. Police confirmed a 34-year-old man had been arrested.

The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall is to receive an investment of over £2million from Glasgow City Council’s capital funds with work expecting to begin on February 6, 2023. The funding means all the Main Auditorium seats will be replaced, and stage lifts will receive electrical upgrades after 32 years of service.