A man has been charged after eight boys were hit by a car in the east end of Glasgow. Six of the youngsters, aged between 13-17, were treated for minor injuries in hospital after emergency services were called near Blackhill, on Monday. Police confirmed a 34-year-old man had been arrested.
The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall is to receive an investment of over £2million from Glasgow City Council’s capital funds with work expecting to begin on February 6, 2023. The funding means all the Main Auditorium seats will be replaced, and stage lifts will receive electrical upgrades after 32 years of service.
Scottish Water is carrying out an emergency sewer repair in Shawlands, following reports of external sewer flooding. Investigations have revealed what appears to be a partial collapse of a branch pipe on Kilmarnock Road. The collapsed branch pipe is next to the previous section of main line sewer that was repaired in January of this year.